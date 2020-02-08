Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Jets
Anderson will protect the road net Saturday versus the Jets, Ken Wiebe of The Athletic reports.
Anderson will make his first start in a week, but the veteran netminder has been excellent since the All-Star break, posting a 1-0-1 record with a .939 save percentage. The Jets have struggled offensively lately, too, as they've lost six of eight and averaged 2.4 goals per game in that stretch. Anderson could be an intriguing daily fantasy play.
