Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Oilers
Anderson (lower body) was lifted from IR and will defend the road net in Wednesday's matchup against the Oilers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson has sat out the last four games, but he's healthy and ready to rock. The veteran netminder was excellent before this injury, recording a .936 save percentage and 1.76 GAA over his previous four starts. It won't come easy against the Oilers, though, as they lead the league with a 32.5 power-play percentage.
