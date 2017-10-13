Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Friday in Calgary
Anderson will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Flames, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson has been sharp early on this season, posting a 2.15 GAA and .919 save percentage through his first three appearances. The 36-year-old backstop will look to pick up his second victory of the campaign Friday in a tough road matchup with a Calgary team that has won three of its first four games.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Emerges victorious against Vancouver•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes another loss in bonus hockey•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will try for better outcome Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up four goals in season opener•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal Thursday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...