Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Friday in Calgary

Anderson will start between the pipes in Friday's road game against the Flames, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson has been sharp early on this season, posting a 2.15 GAA and .919 save percentage through his first three appearances. The 36-year-old backstop will look to pick up his second victory of the campaign Friday in a tough road matchup with a Calgary team that has won three of its first four games.

