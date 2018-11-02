Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Buffalo

Anderson will guard the cage in Saturday's road matchup with the Sabres.

Anderson was sharp in his last start Thursday against Buffalo, turning aside 46 of 48 shots en route to a 4-2 victory. The veteran netminder will look to log a similarly impressive performance against the same opponent Saturday, but this time he'll be facing them on the road, where the Sabres have averaged just 2.17 goals per game this campaign, 30th in the NHL.