Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in goal Saturday

Anderson will defend the home net Saturday against the Lightning.

Coming off a subpar performance against the Sharks that still resulted in a win, Anderson will look for a more conventional victory that includes a better save percentage than the .857 he posted against San Jose. It may be difficult to count on, however, with the Lightning entering Saturday leading the NHL with 3.63 goals per game. However, the club has struggled to continue that rate recently, totaling three goals or fewer in five of its last six games.