Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Minnesota

Anderson will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Wild.

Anderson struggled in his last start Monday against the Panthers, surrendering six goals on 22 shots before being yanked in the second period of the eventual 7-5 loss. The veteran netminder will look to bounce back and pick up his 10th victory of the campaign in a road matchup with a Minnesota team that's 6-2-2 at home this season.

