Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Montreal

Anderson will be the road starter against the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Anderson's last two games have gone well, as he's only allowed two goals total, and has a win in each game. However, even with this brief spurt of strong play, the 37-year-old has a 3.62 GAA and .905 save percentage. The Canadiens, for their part, have scored 3.00 goals per game, so Anderson will have to work hard to keep up this nice stretch.