Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Montreal

Anderson will be the road starter against the Canadiens on Tuesday.

Anderson's last two games have gone well, as he's only allowed two goals total, and has a win in each game. However, even with this brief spurt of strong play, the 37-year-old has a 3.62 GAA and .905 save percentage. The Canadiens, for their part, have scored 3.00 goals per game, so Anderson will have to work hard to keep up this nice stretch.

More News
Our Latest Stories