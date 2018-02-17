Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in net Saturday

Anderson will guard the home net Saturday against the Rangers.

Anderson owns a 4-0-0 record over his last six appearances, but sandwiched in the middle was an outing in which he was yanked after allowing three goals on 10 shots. His last two efforts -- one of which came in relief -- have been particularly impressive and he will attempt to build off of them Saturday against a Rangers team that's in sell mode as the trade deadline approaches.

