Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in New Jersey

Anderson will guard the cage during Wednesday's road clash with the Devils, yo reports.

Anderson has struggled in the month of November, posting an 0-2-0 record in three appearances while registering an ugly 5.30 GAA and .852 save percentage. The 38-year-old backstop will look to get back on track in a road matchup with a New Jersey team that's 2-2-4 at home this year.

