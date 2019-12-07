Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Philly
Anderson will start Saturday's matinee in Philadelphia, Sam Carchidi of the Philadelphia Inquirer reports.
Anderson will have his work cut out for him against a Flyers club that had won five in a row prior to Thursday's loss to the Coyotes. The veteran netminder is trying to retake the starting job from Anders Nilsson, but he'll need to improve on his .905 save percentage to do so, as Nilsson currently sits at .911.
