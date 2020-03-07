Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in San Jose
Anderson will patrol the crease during Saturday's road game versus the Sharks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson played well in his last start Thursday against the Islanders, stopping 37 of 40 shots en route to a 4-3 victory. The veteran netminder will attempt to pick up his 11th win of the season in a road matchup with a San Jose team that's averaging 2.88 goals per game at home this campaign, 24th in the NHL.
