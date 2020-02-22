Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting on Saturday

Anderson is in net for Saturday's road game in Montreal, Murray Pam of Sporting News Canada reports.

Anderson watched from the bench as Ottawa dropped a 5-1 decision to Winnipeg on Feb. 20. He starts against the Canadiens on Saturday and will be trying to secure his third win in a row. The veteran won his only other game versus Montreal this season and owns a 13-13-3 lifetime record against the Original Six franchise.