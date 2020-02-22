Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting on Saturday
Anderson is in net for Saturday's road game in Montreal, Murray Pam of Sporting News Canada reports.
Anderson watched from the bench as Ottawa dropped a 5-1 decision to Winnipeg on Feb. 20. He starts against the Canadiens on Saturday and will be trying to secure his third win in a row. The veteran won his only other game versus Montreal this season and owns a 13-13-3 lifetime record against the Original Six franchise.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets plenty of goal support•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Facing Sabres•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Notches first win in February•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stationed between pipes Sunday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets hook in Winnipeg•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Jets•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.