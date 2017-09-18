Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting preseason opener
Anderson will be in the blue paint for Monday's preseason opener against Toronto.
In a somewhat unconventional move, head coach Guy Boucher has decided to start his No. 1 goaltender -- and a seasoned veteran, at that -- for the first preseason game of 2017-18. That being said, the 2017 Masterston Trophy winner is only slated to play the first half of the game before making way for Danny Taylor.
