Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Saturday in Edmonton

Anderson will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Oilers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson has been razor-sharp thus far this season, posting a 2-0-2 record while registering a superb 1.65 GAA and .937 save percentage over four appearances. The 36-year-old netminder will look to stay hot Saturday in a matchup with an Oilers squad that will be without one of its top offensive weapons in Leon Draisaitl.