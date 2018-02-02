Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Saturday in Philadelphia

Anderson will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Flyers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson has been sharp recently, maintaining a 2.01 GAA and .949 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's suffered a pair of losses over that span due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 36-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his four-game losing streak in a road matchup with a slumping Flyers team that's lost three consecutive games.