Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Saturday in Philadelphia
Anderson will guard the goal in Saturday's road game against the Flyers, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson has been sharp recently, maintaining a 2.01 GAA and .949 save percentage through his last two appearances, but he's suffered a pair of losses over that span due to a complete lack of goal support from his teammates. The 36-year-old netminder will look to stay dialed in and snap his four-game losing streak in a road matchup with a slumping Flyers team that's lost three consecutive games.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 37 saves in Tuesday's loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting against Carolina•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up two on 40 shots in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 29 saves in Saturday's loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: In goal against Toronto•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...