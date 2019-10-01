Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting season opener
Anderson will patrol the paint during Wednesday's road matchup with Toronto.
Anderson understandably struggled on a talent-deprived Senators roster last season, compiling a 17-27-4 record while posting an ugly 3.51 GAA and .903 save percentage in 50 appearances. Things are unlikely to improve for the 38-year-old vet Wednesday, as he'll be stepping into a road matchup with a Maple Leafs team that averaged 3.56 goals per game at home last campaign, fifth in the NHL.
