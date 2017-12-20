Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Thursday in Tampa Bay
Anderson will guard the goal in Thursday's road game against the Lightning, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson wasn't great in his last start Tuesday against Minnesota, but he also didn't get much help from his defense, as the veteran netminder ultimately surrendered six goals on a whopping 40 shots en route to a 6-4 defeat. He'll hope to get better defensive support and pick up his 10th victory of the campaign Thursday in a brutal road matchup with a fantastic Lightning team that's 13-2-1 at home this season.
