Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Anaheim

Anderson will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Ducks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson has been struggling for several weeks, compiling an 0-5-0 record while registering a sub-par 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage in seven appearances. The veteran goaltender will look to get back on track Wednesday in a road matchup with a Ducks team that's only averaging 2.60 goals per game at home this season, 26th in the NHL.