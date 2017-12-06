Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Anaheim
Anderson will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Ducks, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson has been struggling for several weeks, compiling an 0-5-0 record while registering a sub-par 3.20 GAA and .893 save percentage in seven appearances. The veteran goaltender will look to get back on track Wednesday in a road matchup with a Ducks team that's only averaging 2.60 goals per game at home this season, 26th in the NHL.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Perfect in relief duty•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Chased from game in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Set for starting duties Friday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Makes 22 saves in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets starting nod for Saturday's tilt•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 27 shots in loss•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...