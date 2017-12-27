Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Boston

Anderson (illness) will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Bruins.

Anderson didn't dress for Saturday's game against Florida due to an illness, but whatever malady he was dealing with clearly wasn't overly serious. The veteran netminder hasn't been great of late, suffering back-to-back defeats while posting an ugly 4.40 GAA and .885 save percentage in his last two appearances. He'll look to get back on track Wednesday and pick up his 10th victory of the season in a road matchup with a red-hot Bruins team that's won four consecutive games.