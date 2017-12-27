Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Boston
Anderson (illness) will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Bruins.
Anderson didn't dress for Saturday's game against Florida due to an illness, but whatever malady he was dealing with clearly wasn't overly serious. The veteran netminder hasn't been great of late, suffering back-to-back defeats while posting an ugly 4.40 GAA and .885 save percentage in his last two appearances. He'll look to get back on track Wednesday and pick up his 10th victory of the season in a road matchup with a red-hot Bruins team that's won four consecutive games.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't dress Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Falters in shootout•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Thursday in Tampa Bay•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up six Tuesday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Between pipes Tuesday•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...