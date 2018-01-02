Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Detroit

Anderson will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Red Wings.

Anderson was shelled in his last start Wednesday against the Bruins, surrendering five goals on just 23 shots en route to a 5-1 loss. The veteran netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and bounce back in a road matchup with a Red Wings team that's 8-6-6 at home this season.

