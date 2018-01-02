Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Detroit
Anderson will patrol the crease in Wednesday's road game against the Red Wings.
Anderson was shelled in his last start Wednesday against the Bruins, surrendering five goals on just 23 shots en route to a 5-1 loss. The veteran netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and bounce back in a road matchup with a Red Wings team that's 8-6-6 at home this season.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up five goals in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Boston•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Won't dress Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Doubtful Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Falters in shootout•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Thursday in Tampa Bay•
-
Draft Prep: Blue Line (Defensemen) Tiers
Defensemen aren't Fantasy Hockey afterthoughts anymore. Here is how we rank them for 2017-...
-
Sleepers: Fiala, Jokinen have upside
You need to hit on some late-round picks to succeed in Fantasy, so here are a few to target...
-
Matthews leads Leafs' power play
Learn how to take advantage of the power play with our rundown of the best units in the le...
-
Goaltender Tiers: Trio on top
There aren't enough top-tier goaltenders to go around in Fantasy, so it makes sense to have...
-
Ovechkin still among elite at F?
Forwards are the backbone of any Fantasy roster, and we've got the best of the bunch ranked...
-
Positional battles: Start in Vegas
Where should Fantasy owners look for value? Often times they come from the victors in these...