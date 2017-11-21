Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting Wednesday in Washington
Anderson will guard the goal in Wednesday's road game against the Capitals, TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson has been dialed in recently, registering an impressive 1.62 GAA and .935 save percentage over his last three appearances, but he's compiled a disappointing 1-2-0 record over that span due to a lack of goal support from his teammates. The veteran backstop will look to stay sharp Wednesday in a road matchup with a Capitals club that's only averaging 2.50 goals per game at home this season, 26th in the NHL.
