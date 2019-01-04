Senators' Craig Anderson: Starts skating
Anderson (concussion) skated prior to practice Friday for the first time since getting hurt.
Anderson remains without a timetable to return to the ice, which means he is probably still a week or more away -- especially considering he hasn't been cleared to practice with the team or take shots yet. In the meantime, the newly acquired Anders Nilsson figures to carry the load for the Sens in the blue paint.
