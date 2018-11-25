Senators' Craig Anderson: Stationed between pipes Monday

Anderson will get the starting nod against the Rangers on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.

Anderson is having another highly disappointing season, posting an ugly 3.91 GAA and .899 save percentage. Still, he's managed a respectable 9-8-3 record. In his last three starts, the 37-year-old has been plastered with 16 goals on 108 shots and a 0-3-0 record.