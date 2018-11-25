Senators' Craig Anderson: Stationed between pipes Monday
Anderson will get the starting nod against the Rangers on Monday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson is having another highly disappointing season, posting an ugly 3.91 GAA and .899 save percentage. Still, he's managed a respectable 9-8-3 record. In his last three starts, the 37-year-old has been plastered with 16 goals on 108 shots and a 0-3-0 record.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Constantly under attack in loss•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Will face Stars away from home•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows five in high-scoring affair•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Starting in Minnesota•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gives up six before exit•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Tending twine against Panthers•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 8
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...