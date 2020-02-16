Senators' Craig Anderson: Stationed between pipes Sunday
Anderson will patrol the blue paint for Sunday's home contest against the Stars.
Anderson was yanked after allowing four goals on 22 shots against Winnipeg in his last start on Feb. 8. However, he stopped all 14 shots he faced in relief against Toronto on Saturday after starter Marcus Hogberg got the hook. Anderson's 3.21 GAA and .901 save percentage don't make him a very reliable option for the Senators or fantasy owners.
