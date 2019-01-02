Senators' Craig Anderson: Status quo with injury
Anderson (concussion) still has no timeline for his return, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
Anderson reportedly has been off the ice entirely since he was diagnosed with a concussion ahead of the Christmas break. In the meantime, the Senators have been relying on rookie Marcus Hogberg -- who will start against the Canucks on Wednesday -- as well as Mike McKenna, a journeyman with only 34 NHL games under his belt.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Lands on IR•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Diagnosed with concussion•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Out with upper-body injury Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets hook against Devils•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending net Friday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Holds on for OT win against Preds•
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Week 13
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 22-28 picks
Our advanced computer model simulated every NHL game this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, Oct 15-21
SportsLine's advanced computer model simulated every play this week 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey rankings, busts, sleepers
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2018-19 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Defenseman Tiers preview
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Kase, Girard highlight new sleepers
Many Fantasy leagues are won in the late rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...