Senators' Craig Anderson: Status quo with injury

Anderson (concussion) still has no timeline for his return, Ian Mendes of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.

Anderson reportedly has been off the ice entirely since he was diagnosed with a concussion ahead of the Christmas break. In the meantime, the Senators have been relying on rookie Marcus Hogberg -- who will start against the Canucks on Wednesday -- as well as Mike McKenna, a journeyman with only 34 NHL games under his belt.

