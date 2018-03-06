Senators' Craig Anderson: Steals road win from Stars
Anderson saved 31 of 33 shots during Monday's 3-2 overtime win against Dallas.
Going into Big D and leaving victorious is a tall task, but Anderson and the Sens were up to it Monday. Additionally, the veteran netminder had allowed 18 goals with an .865 GAA through his previous four starts, so this rebound showing was all the more impressive. Still, there have been far more lows than highs for Anderson this season, so it's probably wise to continue being selective with his matchups, even if it means fantasy owners miss out on the odd upset gem.
