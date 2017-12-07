Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 19 in loss

Anderson made 19 saves on 21 shots in a 3-0 loss to the Ducks on Wednesday.

That's seven appearances in a row without a win for Anderson. He's also still posting a GAA above 3.00 and a save percentage below .900. While the veteran American netminder has not had a season like this since 2013-14 (3.00 GAA, .911 save percentage), the longer Anderson struggles, the harder it becomes to believe he'll turn it around.