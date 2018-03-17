Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 23 in win

Anderson made 23 saves on 25 shots in a 3-2 overtime win over the Stars on Friday.

Anderson played well in picking up a win, his fourth in his last five starts. However, though he's played well recently this has been a forgettable a season for the 36-year-old. He's still sporting a 3.21 GAA and a .902 save percentage.

