Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 23 in win

Anderson made 23 saves on 25 shots in an overtime victory over the Sabres on Thursday.

Though Buffalo has been one of the worst offenses in the NHL this season, Anderson will take anything he can get at this point. Though the 36-year-old has four wins and zero losses in his last six outings, Anderson came into this game with a 3.20 GAA and a .903 save percentage.

More News
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories