Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 24 in win
Anderson made 24 saves on 26 shots in a 3-2 overtime win against the Panthers on Thursday.
A rare impressive start from Anderson this season, who has struggled mightily. That includes recently, as in his three previous starts he took the loss and allowed 13 goals total. This one start can't right the ship, either. The 36-year-old still has a 3.31 GAA and .899 save percentage.
