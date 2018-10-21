Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 24 shots in victory
Anderson stopped 24-of-27 shots in Saturday's 4-3 overtime win over Montreal.
Anderson was tested right off the bat, allowing a pair of goals in the first four minutes of the game. Fortunately, both he and his offense stepped up their games and earned the hard-fought overtime win. Anderson has won his last three starts, stopping 97-of-102 shots in the process. The 37-year-old should suit up again Tuesday against the Bruins.
