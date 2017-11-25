Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 27 shots in loss

Anderson saved 27-of-31 shots in Friday's 5-2 loss to the Blue Jackets.

This is the second straight game in which Anderson has allowed four goals and the loss drops his record to 7-7-3 on the season. The 36-year-old netminder likely won't be in the crease for Saturday's contest, making Wednesday's tilt in Montreal his next probable start. A matchup against the Canadiens' struggling offense could be what Anderson needs to get back on track.