Senators' Craig Anderson: Stops 45 in victory

Anderson held off Toronto by making 45 stops on 48 shots in a 4-3 win over the Maple Leafs on Wednesday.

Anderson didn't need a game like this in terms of the shots his defense allowed, but he did need a game like this in terms of building his confidence back up. After getting chased by the Blackhawks on Tuesday, a .938 save percentage against Toronto is a huge bounce back. Anderson has shown the talent to produce in tough spots, but his lack of consistency makes him best suited to daily situations until he gets things straightened out. Right now, neither his owners nor the Senators are sure which version they'll get.