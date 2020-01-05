Senators' Craig Anderson: Strong play not enough
Anderson made 23 saves in a 5-3 loss to Tampa Bay on Saturday. He allowed four goals.
The game was closer than the score -- the Bolts didn't actually score the go-ahead marker until the 18:30 mark of the third. Anderson played a strong game and remains possible trade bait for a contender.
