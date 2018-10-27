Senators' Craig Anderson: Struggles again in Denver

Anderson conceded six times Friday, stopping 31 of 37 shots in a 6-3 loss to Colorado.

Things went fairly well in the first two periods, but the Avalanche solved Anderson in the third and left him with his third straight sub-.900 save percentage. Not coincidentally, the Senators have lost two of those three games and needed overtime in the third. Ottawa is not built to win when Anderson isn't standing on his head, and the deluge of shots he faces on a nightly basis might be taking its toll a bit. The one bit of good news is that his next two games are against Vegas and Arizona, neither of which is finding the net with much regularity this season, so he could be a solid play in those matchups.