Senators' Craig Anderson: Suffers narrow loss in return

Anderson set aside 35 shots in Saturday's 3-2 road loss to the Blues.

Making his highly anticipated return from a concussion, Anderson allowed one even-strength goal in each period, and it took a rather sneaky snipe from defenseman Carl Gunnarsson in the third period to seal the win for the home team. Anderson's proven he can handle 60 minutes again, but the Senators have only one more game -- Tuesday's clash against the visiting Coyotes -- before the All-Star break and ensuing bye week to afford him some extra rest.