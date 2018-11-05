Senators' Craig Anderson: Suffers overtime loss at home
Anderson stopped 41 of 45 shots in Sunday's 4-3 overtime loss to Tampa Bay.
Sunday's performance had the makings of a bounce-back game for Anderson but ultimately he wound taking yet another loss. The veteran netminder was yanked in Saturday's 9-2 loss to the Sabres and has conceded 10 goals over his last two starts. Ottawa's collective struggles make Anderson a risky fantasy play in virtually all formats.
