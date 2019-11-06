Senators' Craig Anderson: Sunk by Islanders

Anderson made 28 saves in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Islanders.

The Sens actually grabbed a 1-0 lead midway through the first period on a short-handed goal by Jean-Gabriel Pageau, but the Isles tied it up less than a minute later and never looked back. Anderson continues to get little help, and the veteran netminder is now 2-6-0 with a 3.20 GAA and .897 save percentage through nine appearances.