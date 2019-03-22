Senators' Craig Anderson: Surrenders five goals to Flames

Anderson stopped 31-of-36 shots in Thursday's 5-1 loss to the Flames.

Taking on the top home offense in the league proved too difficult for Anderson, who hasn't been in the win column since Dec. 17 (0-13-1 in 15 appearances in that span). Anderson's record fell to 14-25-4 for the season, with a 3.55 GAA and a .902 save percentage. The Senators next travel to Edmonton, but it's virtually impossible to recommend starting either of Anderson or Anders Nilsson at this point in the season.