Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes another loss in bonus hockey

Anderson, who made 29 saves, took a second straight overtime loss Saturday, as he fell victim to the visiting Red Wings in the shootout, 2-1.

Forward Frans Nielsen solved Anderson for the first and only shootout goal between the Atlantic Division teams. Based on the veteran's ill-fated start to the new campaign, it wouldn't be surprising to see backup Mike Condon unleashed between the pipes in the near future -- perhaps he'll debut Tuesday versus host Vancouver, but it will be worth checking back to make sure that is indeed the case.

