Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes loss in desert
Anderson stopped 23 of 27 shots in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Coyotes.
Arizona's final goal was scored into an empty net. Anderson's numbers took another hit in this one but he actually made some big saves to keep the score as close as it was. The veteran netminder is now 1-4-0 with a 3.26 GAA and .895 save percentage to begin the season.
