Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes overtime loss in Detroit

Anderson stopped 33 of 35 shots Friday in a 2-1 overtime defeat against the Red Wings.

Anderson had little chance on the game-winner when Andreas Athanasiou broke free off the opening faceoff, and he came up with his best performance (.943 save percentage) since the outdoor win over Montreal. However, Anderson has followed his last two strong showings with a rough outing, which does not bode well for Friday's meeting with the Sharks.