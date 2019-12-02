Senators' Craig Anderson: Takes shots in Monday's practice
Anderson (lower body) faced shots during Monday's practice and could be activated from injured reserve Tuesday, Bruce Garrioch of the Ottawa Sun reports.
Anderson appears ready to go, and he's eligible to return for Tuesday's matchup against the Canucks, although the team may save him for Wednesday's clash against the Oilers. The veteran netminder was playing well before injury, recording a .936 save percentage over the previous four games.
