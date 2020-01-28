Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Buffalo
Anderson will defend the road net in Tuesday's matchup versus the Sabres, Lance Lysowski of The Buffalo News reports.
Anderson gets the nod on the latter half of back-to-back games. The veteran netminder carries a five-game losing streak into this contest, as he's allowed at least four goals in each outing while posting an .866 save percentage. The Sabres have been strong in their own barn, as they've scored 3.43 goals per home game this year -- ninth in the league.
