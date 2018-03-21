Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Edmonton

Anderson will patrol the crease in Thursday's home game against the Oilers, Brent Wallace of TSN.ca reports.

Anderson didn't play well in his last start Tuesday against the Panthers, surrendering four goals on just 17 shots before being replaced by Mike Condon in the second period. The veteran netminder will look to shake off that poor performance and pick up his 22nd win of the season in a home matchup with an Oilers squad that's 16-19-2 on the road this campaign.