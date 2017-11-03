Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on expansion club Saturday
Anderson will assume the home net against the Golden Knights on Saturday, Steve Lloyd of TSN 1200 Ottawa reports.
The Illinois native has been incredibly inconsistent this season. Looking under the hood, he's achieved a shutout (Oct. 13 in Calgary) as well as turning in a complete dud, yielding six goals on 15 shots opposing the Canadiens at home Monday. His eight other showings haven't been as extreme, but he's still operating with uninspiring peripherals, including a 2.93 GAA and .901 save percentage. Anderson will be pitted against a Vegas team that's lost three straight and is currently tied with Pittsburgh and Florida for a 24th-place ranking in road goals per game (2.40), so we may see one of his better performances this weekend.
