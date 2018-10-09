Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Flyers
Anderson will start between the pipes in Wednesday's home matchup with Philadelphia.
Anderson was pretty solid in his last appearance Saturday against Toronto, stopping 34 or 37 shots en route to a 5-3 win. The American netminder will look to stay dialed in and pick up a second consecutive victory in a home matchup with a Flyers club that has potted seven goals through its first two games of the campaign.
