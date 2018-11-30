Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on San Jose

Anderson will guard the cage in Saturday's home game against the Sharks.

Anderson was unbeatable in his last start, turning aside all 27 shots en route to a 3-0 victory over the Rangers on Thursday. The veteran backstop will look to stay sharp and pick up his 11th victory of the season in a home matchup with a slumping San Jose team that's lost three consecutive games.

