Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Tampa Bay
Anderson will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Lightning.
Anderson has had a predictably poor start to the season, suffering back-to-back losses to the Maple Leafs and Rangers while posting an ugly 4.58 GAA and .875 save percentage. Things are unlikely to improve Saturday, as he'll be taking on a stacked Tampa Bay offense that just thrashed Toronto by a score of 7-3 on the road Thursday.
