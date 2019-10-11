Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Tampa Bay

Anderson will start between the pipes in Saturday's home game against the Lightning.

Anderson has had a predictably poor start to the season, suffering back-to-back losses to the Maple Leafs and Rangers while posting an ugly 4.58 GAA and .875 save percentage. Things are unlikely to improve Saturday, as he'll be taking on a stacked Tampa Bay offense that just thrashed Toronto by a score of 7-3 on the road Thursday.