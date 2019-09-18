Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Toronto
Anderson is expected to play the first two periods of Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Maple Leafs.
Anderson struggled on a bottom-feeding Senators team last year, compiling a 17-27-4 record while posting a sub-par 3.51 GAA and .903 save percentage in 50 appearances. The 38-year-old may have trouble holding off Anders Nilsson for Ottawa's starting job in 2019-20, and the Senators are once again expected to finish the campaign near the bottom of the standings, so he should be viewed as a fringe fantasy option at best in most formats.
More News
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Gets early hook in finale•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Defending cage Saturday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Allows Bolts to fill net•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Earns start Monday•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Slows down Leafs in win•
-
Senators' Craig Anderson: Pegged to start Saturday•
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.
-
Rookie Fantasy Hockey preview
Jon Litterine recommends which NHL rookies could help your Fantasy team in 2019-20.