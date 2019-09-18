Senators' Craig Anderson: Taking on Toronto

Anderson is expected to play the first two periods of Wednesday's preseason matchup with the Maple Leafs.

Anderson struggled on a bottom-feeding Senators team last year, compiling a 17-27-4 record while posting a sub-par 3.51 GAA and .903 save percentage in 50 appearances. The 38-year-old may have trouble holding off Anders Nilsson for Ottawa's starting job in 2019-20, and the Senators are once again expected to finish the campaign near the bottom of the standings, so he should be viewed as a fringe fantasy option at best in most formats.